AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for group stages after win over Abahani Limited Dhaka

ATK Mohun Bagan edged past Abahani Limited Dhaka with a 3-1 victory at the Salt Lake Stadium in the AFC Cup on Tuesday. This result takes the Kolkata-based outfit into the group stages of the cup competition.

A David Williams (6',29',85') masterclass in finishing ended all hopes for the Dhaka-based side to progress further in the tournament, who got a consolation goal through Daniel Colindres (61').

ATK Mohun Bagan started the match brilliantly and scored within the first 10 minutes of the game. David Williams scored with ATKMB's first attempt at the goal. A beautiful cross by Joni Kauko was converted by the Australian to put the Mariners in the lead.

Juan Ferrando's men continued to dominate the game after scoring the goal. In the 29th minute, Prabir Das put in a delicious pass to David Williams, who finished the chance and doubled the lead for his team.

The first half concluded with ATKMB in a comfortable lead in the game. In the 61st minute, Daniel Colindres scored a great goal from outside the box to get Abahani Limited Dhaka back in the match.

In the 85th minute David Williams found himself through on goal and this time, he converted the opportunity and sealed the victory in ATK Mohun Bagan's favour.

That brought an end to the action of this game. The result meant that Juan Ferrando's men reached the group stages of the AFC Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

