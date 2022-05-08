AFC Pro Diploma Module 1 to begin on May 10 in Chandigarh

The All India Football Federation is all set to host the AFC Pro Diploma Module 1 coaching course in Chandigarh this month, after a gap of six years.

The course that is set to take place from May 10 to 19, will see as many as 18 coaches take part in it. They will be instructed by coach educator Kim Poulsen, who is currently the head coach of the Tanzania National Team, with AIFF Interim Technical Director and Director of Coach Education Savio Madeira.

Prior to this, the Pro License course was held in India in 2015-16 when it was conducted by Vincent Subramanian, and in 2013, when it was conducted by Wim Koevermans, with 10 and 12 participants respectively. Currently, India has a total of 16 coaches who have a Pro License.

With 18 participants, who have already been largely involved in the Indian Football ecosystem over the years set to take part in the course this time, the number of Pro Licensed coaches in the country is also set to increase.

List of 18 participants for the AFC Pro Diploma Course: Venkatesh S, Alex Ambrose, Bibiano Fernandes, Shuvendu Panda, Shakti Chauhan, Jeddy Almeida, Pradhyum Reddy, Richard Hood, Vivek Nagul, Surinder Singh, Anthony Fernandes, Sanjoy Sen, Ishfaq Ahmed, Renedy Singh, Noel Wilson, Gavin Araujo, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Bastab Roy.

( With inputs from ANI )

