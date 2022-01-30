AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan thrash Thailand to book semis, FIFA World Cup tickets

Japan booked their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 semi-finals after a 7-0 win over Thailand at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Japan, the two-time AFC Women's Asian Cup defending champions, also confirmed their FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 berth with the victory. They will face the winners of the China PR-Vietnam quarter-final in the last four of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

While Thailand's dreams of winning the AFC Women's Asian Cup title for the first time since 1983 have been dashed, the Southeast Asians are still in the running for a place in the FIFA Women's World Cup through the playoffs.

With Thailand missing several players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, Japan started as favourites and Futoshi Ikeda's side took an immediate grip on the match.

Mana Iwabuchi, after two attempts in the early stages, had a chance to put Japan ahead in the 14th minute after Wilaiporn Boothduang fouled Rin Sumida in the penalty box. Goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, however, judged correctly to deny Iwabuchi's spot-kick with the rebound cleared.

Boonsing would prove to be a stumbling block for Japan as the match progressed but there was little the goalkeeper could do to deny the defending champions their opener in the 27th minute with Yuika Sugasawa's right-footed shot from the centre of the box too powerful for the custodian to stop.

Thailand continued to bravely deny their opponents but were hit again in first-half stoppage time, with Hinata Miyazawa scoring from close range following a goalmouth melee.

Any hopes Thailand had of a possible comeback were dashed three minutes into the second half with Sumida scoring Japan's third with a right footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner.

With Thailand visibly tiring, Japan maintained a high tempo and their constant pressure saw them earn a second spot-kick in the 64th minute with Phonphirun Philawan penalised for bringing Sugasawa down, with the striker converting from the spot with a well-placed shot into the bottom right corner.

With Thailand's resistance broken, it rained goals for Japan in the remaining minutes with Riko Ueki scoring their fifth in the 75th from the right side of the penalty box.

Sugasawa completed her hat-trick five minutes later with an effort from just outside the box and added her fourth with a header in the 80th minute as Japan stayed on course for a hat-trick of AFC Women's Asian Cup titles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor