AIFF Players' Status Committee issues interim order on Anwar Ali

New Delhi [India], August 3 : In its interim order on August 3, 2024, the AIFF Players' Status Committee found the termination done by the player Anwar Ali with his club Mohun Bagan Super Giant pertaining to the player loan agreement "without a just cause".

The Committee in its meeting held on August 2, 2024, heard both the parties to the dispute and concluded that the remedy for the Respondent club for termination of contract without a just cause by the player lies only in damages/compensation and other associated consequences flowing from the relevant regulations, as per an AIFF release.

Under article 6.3 of the AIFF Rules Governing the Procedures of the AIFF PSC June 2021 (Rules), the Committee finds Delhi FC and East Bengal FC affected parties and invited them to submit their written response, also the player and club have been allowed to submit a further reply limited to the point of compensation and any other consequences flowing from such termination by August 8, 2024.

The committee on receipt of all replies shall set a next hearing date to decide the issue of compensation and/or any other consequences arising from the termination of the loan contract without just cause.

In the ISL 2023-24 season, Ali finished three goals and one assist. Besides, he made 36 tackles, 25 interceptions, 80 clearances, and 34 blocks.

