AIFF President congratulates Brahmanand Sankhwalkar on receiving Padma Shri Award

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel congratulated former India goalkeeper and captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar for receiving the Padma Shri Award.

Brahmanand was conferred with the Padma Shri on Republic Day, 2022, making him the eighth exponent of the football fraternity to have won the award.

"Congratulations! It's an extremely proud moment for Indian Football. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar has been a role model for Indian Football and won so many laurels over the years for India. I hope more kids are inspired by him and take Indian Football to greater heights," said Praful Patel as per an official AIFF release.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF, said "Brahmanand Sankhwalkar is a living legend and has been a flagbearer of football over the years. I am confident this Award will provide fillip to inspire the next generation, and generate interest among all stakeholders. Congratulations!"

Brahmanand, who has represented India in 42 International matches and captained the country in seven of them, had made his debut for the country against Japan in 1976. Some of the major tournaments that he has represented India in are at the Merdeka Cup (1976, 1981, 1982, 1986) Kings Cup (1977) Asian Games (1982, 1986), AFC Asian Cup (1984), Nehru Cup (1982, 1983 as captain, 1985, 1986).

On the domestic front, Brahmanand had represented his state Goa in the Santosh Trophy 12 years in a row, from 1973 to 1984, finally going on to win it in 1982 and 1983. He had also won the Bandodkar Gold Cup with PAnvel Sports Club in 1973 and with Salgaocar Club in 1983. At Salgaocar, he also won six Goa League titles - 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, two Federation Cup titles - 1988, 1989, one Rovers Cup title - 1989, and one Sait Nagjee Trophy - 1988. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1997.

( With inputs from ANI )

