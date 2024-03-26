AIFF president congratulates Sunil Chhetri on reaching 150th international

Guwahati (Assam)[India], March 26 : The All India Football Federation President, Kalyan Chaubey, on Tuesday met Sunil Chhetri at the Indian Senior Men's National Team hotel in Guwahati and congratulated the Indian captain on his possible 150th appearance for the senior team later in the day.

The AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, in a simple ceremony, also formally presented Chhetri with a team jersey that was signed by all players and staff members of the current squad.

Later, Chaubey, while talking to the-aiff.com, said, "Sunil playing his 150th match today is a monumental achievement in Indian Football and I feel proud to be a witness to that. I told the captain that the entire football fraternity feels proud about his reaching this remarkable mark.

"As I told Sunil, to make this proud and unique moment even more memorable, India should be able to pull off a victory in the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan. It would be a historic occasion, not only for Sunil but for all of us, who want Indian football to progress at a rapid pace."

Chhetri thanked the AIFF president for his gesture and said he and his teammates will do everything to take the Indian team to the third round of the current World Cup qualifiers.

