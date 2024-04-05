AIFF president launches Ladakh Football Association's official website

New Delhi [India], April 5 : All India Football Federation President, Kalyan Chaubey, on Friday launched the official website of the Ladakh Football Association (https://ladakhfootball.com/) at the Football House, New Delhi.

Present at the Football House, were AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, Ladakh Football Association General Secretary Tsering Angmo and senior officials of the LFA.

The official launch was attended virtually from Ladakh by senior state government officers, including Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Moses Kunzang, OSD Secretary, Youth Service and Sports, Stanzin Thakchos, Vice President LFA, Tsawang Dorjay and Treasurer LFA, Lobzang Paldan.

While unveiling the website, the AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, congratulated the President and the General Secretary of the Ladakh Football Association and the entire team of the LFA for the good work done.

"My congratulations to LFA for unveiling the website today. I went to Ladakh last October and watched matches in the Climate Cup there. There, I experienced how popular football is and how much potential footballers have. I genuinely feel there is a huge opportunity to develop football in Ladakh.

"Having said this, we know the state has logistical challenges. We will try and support football development there in the best possible manner," said Chaubey.

The AIFF president said the federation would do everything to support the LFA in having a sufficient number of licensed coaches to develop young talent.

"I am sure that through this newly launched website, Ladakh Football will have a global presence and football fans across the world will get to know about football activities in the state through this website. After all, this is the time of social media; one can communicate and share news at the click of a button. Let us avail of this opportunity and do our best for the development of the game," the AIFF President said.

Ladakh Football Association General Secretary Tsering Angmo said, "We are a new state association in a state that has a curtailed season because of climatic conditions. Yet, football remains a highly popular sport in Ladakh. This website will not only help us spread our activities and update our calendars, but it will also be helpful in marketing and sponsorship matters. I am confident the launch of this website will help spread the message of the game."

