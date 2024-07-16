AIFF seeks Sports Ministry's support for camp for 2026 Asian Games, specialised goalkeeper academy

New Delhi [India], July 16 : All India Football Federation (AIFF) has requested the Sports Ministry for support in four particular areas including preparation camp for 2026 Asian Games for men's and women's football teams.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey along with acting secretary general M Satyanarayan and AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and his team on Monday.

AIFF said in a release on Tuesday that they also sought support from the Sports Ministry for a specialised goalkeeper academy.

"The AIFF requested the Ministry of Sports for support in four particular areas. Firstly, the AIFF wishes to utilise all FIFA International Match Windows throughout the year for both men and women. Secondly, support for the head coach of both the senior men's and women's teams. Thirdly, the preparation camp and support for the 2026 Asian Games for men's and women's football teams. Lastly, support for a specialised goalkeeper academy," the release said.

Mandaviya assured that the government will try to provide all the necessary support within their policy.

Satyanarayan said they had a good hour-long meeting with the Sports Minister.

"He emphasised that football is a popular sport and has a huge role to play. Our President thanked him for the help he and the ministry are providing to Indian football. It was a fruitful meeting and we look forward to many such meetings in the future," he said.

Mandaviya had on July 14 inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar.

The release said that AIFF and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council are involved in several projects for youth football in the union territory, which was appreciated by the Union Minister.

"Jammu and Kashmir has rich potential for football development and the AIFF hopes its efforts will make value addition to it in the state where the game is hugely popular," the release said.

