Al Hilal ropes in Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 24 : Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has signed up for the Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal on Saturday.

The Saudi Club took to Twitter to announce the signing of the 26-year-old midfielder with a video of Neves posing in the new colors.

https://twitter.com/Alhilal_FC/status/1672298536090648593?s=20

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher's Concerns over European stars joining the Saudi League have started to become a reality.

Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs who developed a close relationship with him during his six years with the club reflected on Ruben's departure.

"I look at it in two ways - how he's been with me since I've come into my role and before that time, and also as a player. Overall, if you look at the man and the person that he is as well as the player that he is and the way he was around the training ground, he was great to work with," Hobbs said to wolves.com.

"He will go down as one of our best players ever because he took Wolves to a different level. He was a leader and a big part of a great era for Wolves, so the club, the staff and the fans are really thankful for everything he's done, on and off the pitch," Hobbs signed off.

During his time in the golden jersey, the Portuguese made 177 appearances. He found the back of the net 21 times and registered 9 assists.

In the 2022/23 Premier League season Neves scored six goals and registered one assist in 35 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

