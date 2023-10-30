"Always dangerous": Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai hails Mohamed Salah

Anfield [UK], October 30 : Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai hailed Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who has been a crucial cog in the Reds machinery.

Salah once again featured on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest and moved to the second spot in the list of top goal scorers for the Premier League 2023/24 season with 8 goals just three shy of matching Erling Haaland's tally of 11.

Szoboszlai praised Salah and told the club's official website, "He's always dangerous, even if it's a penalty, a counter-attack, if he is assisting or he is scoring. He's really important for us."

He also talked about the pleasure he takes from linking up with other prolific forwards within the club and said, "I can only say that they are all great players, fantastic guys. Sometimes they do really good, sometimes 'just' good, but never bad! It's an easy job for us."

Liverpool were missing the services of winger Luis Diaz after his family got kidnapped in Columbia. Portuguese forward Diogo Jota scored the opening goal against Nottingham Forest, the scorer went towards the touchline to raise a shirt with Diaz's name showing a gesture of support.

"Everyone had this in their head during the game. We did it for Lucho. To be honest, I heard [about] it in the morning and he was already gone. We had a meeting about this and everybody knew what we had to do for him. We are a team. We have to fight for each other. Today, we did it for Lucho," Szoboszlai said.

Finally, he reflected on the game against Nottingham and expressed the need to perform with a similar intent.

"Everybody tries to beat us, but we are ready for this. We are ready for [the challenge of] every team. As a group, we can do a lot this season. How we started, we just have to continue like this. We just have to work, work, work, as much as we can, and at the end it will pay off," Szoboszlai added.

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Thursday at the Vitality Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor