Anthony Martial ruled out of Manchester United's FA Cup final clash

Manchester [UK], May 31 : Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial has been ruled out of their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City on June 3 due to an injury.

The Red Devils released an official statement to announce his absence from Saturday's power-packed clash on Wednesday.

"Anthony Martial is out of Saturday's Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury.

The France international strained his hamstring towards the end of Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Assessments have since revealed a muscle tear that rules the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown."

The 27-year-old striker was forced off the field during Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season against Fulham last week. According to Goal.com, he has now been diagnosed with a hamstring tear.

This is not a favourable site as the manager Erik ten Hag has already warned the Frenchman about his fitness issues, with speculation of him being sold in the summer keeps on mounting up.

The French striker has only found the net twice in his last 12 games for Manchester United.

But he did manage to score twice after coming off the bench against Manchester City in his team's 6-3 defeat in the Premier League last year in October.

Martial's injury has increased Ten Hag's worry as this is not the injury concern he has to deal with. Earlier, Antony was stretchered off in tears in United's win over Chelsea, but the Dutch boss believes he could be fit for the trip to Wembley.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor