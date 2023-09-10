Antony delays return to Manchester United after domestic abuse allegation

Manchester, Sep 10 Manchester Uniter winger Antony Matheus dos Santos, also known as Antony, has delayed his return from an international break as he agreed to ‘address the allegation of assaults’ against him.

The 23-year-old was expected back to training on Monday after being dropped from Brazil's squad for the World Cup Qualifier against Bolivia and Peru.

A fresh statement from Manchester United suggests that Antony will halt his return to address the matter first.

However, Antony has denied all the allegations made against him and called them ‘baseless’.

The statement released from the Old Trafford stated, “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony."

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

"However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice to address the allegations.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

Antony appeared on Brazilian TV on Friday, saying "I never attacked any woman" and added that "the truth will come out".

He further also issued a statement in his defense and wrote, "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

"This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club," he said.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible," he added.

A fresh police investigation has been opened against the winger after an allegation of domestic abuse against his former girlfriend.

He also faces another allegation of assault made by a woman on a Brazilian TV channel.

--IANS

