Argentina fan from Kolkata leaves for Qatar to support Lionel Messi in his quest for World Cup title

Uttam Saha, an Argentina football team fan from Kolkata, is leaving for Qatar to support his favorite team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, which also features his favourite player Lionel Messi, who is playing his final World Cup.

Saha is the founder and secretary of Argentina Football Fan Club, Kolkata.

"I will be watching Argentina and Mexico's match live from the stadium. They (Argentina) lost the first match. I have tickets for 10 matches, including knockout games and it would be great if Argentina reaches the final. I pray to god that Messi stays fit. This would be his last World Cup and it would be great if Argentina becomes champion," said Saha to ANI.

Saha has attended the previous four World Cups on behalf of the fan club founded by him.

This Messi die-hard fan wants to see Brazil and Germany in the final.

"We have lost to Germany in finals before. It would be really great if Argentina avenges their losses," he added.

Uttam has been following the sport since 2002 and has watched every major league and tournament religiously, like UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Premier League, Copa America etc and is hopeful that India will play World Cup someday.

Argentina will take on Mexico on Sunday. They are placed in Group C and lost their previous match to Saudi Arabia by 1-2. They are at the bottom of the points table with zero points.

Today, Tunisia will take on Australia, Poland will take on Saudi Arabia and France will take on Denmark.

( With inputs from ANI )

