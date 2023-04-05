Argentine midfielder Battaglia joins Atletico Mineiro

Rio de Janeiro, April 5 Former Argentina international midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has joined Atletico Mineiro after parting ways with Mallorca, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

Battaglia, who will be tied to Atletico until December 2024, is the Belo Horizonte side's ninth new signing this year, a Xinhua report said.

"I'm in good physical shape and I'm now at the club's disposal," Battaglia told reporters.

The 31-year-old is particularly looking forward to taking part in the Copa Libertadores South America's top club competition which begins this week. Atletico will make their debut in this year's tournament with a home clash against Paraguay's Libertad on Thursday.

"The Copa Libertadores was an important factor in my decision to come here," the No. 6 said. "I hope we can have a good campaign and make our fans happy."

Battaglia has been capped twice for Argentina's national team in a career that has also included spells at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon and Spain's Alaves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor