Arsenal complete signing of Dutch defender Jurrien Timber

London [UK], July 15 : One of the most decorated clubs in the history of the Premier League Arsenal completed the signing of defender, Jurrien Timber, from Ajax on Friday.

The versatile 22-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners. Ajax confirmed that both clubs agreed on a transfer fee of USD 45 million which could further increase due to variables.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his excitement on the club's latest recruit said in a statement, "We're really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality. Jurrien is a young player but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad."

Timber was heavily linked to a move to Manchester United last season but his move never went through. This season he will feature for Arsenal who have had a neck-to-neck rivalry during the 2000 era.

While speaking to the club's website, Timber revealed the factor that played a crucial role in influencing his move and said, "It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club."

"I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players," Timber added.

Arsenal have been active throughout the transfer market as they managed to secure the signature of Kai Havertz and they are on the verge of completing a deal for young defensive midfielder Declan Rice in the coming weeks.

The club also extended the contracts of youngsters Aaron Ramsdale, Bukaro Saka and William Saliba to further boost their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor