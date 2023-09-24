Asian Games: Indian women's football team bows out following loss to Thailand

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : The Indian women's football team bowed out of the ongoing Asian Games following a 0-1 loss to Thailand in their Group B match on Sunday.

Parichat Thongrong (52’) scored the solitary, but the winning goal for Thailand.

"FULL-TIME The campaign ends for the girls tonight, but they performed admirably against two higher-ranked sides. 0-1 Watch live on @SonySportsNetwk #INDTHA #19thAsianGames #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball," tweeted the official X handle of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Now with this defeat, India, which is ranked 61st in FIFA Rankings, wil earn a third-place finish in the standings. After losing to Chinese Taipei in the opening match, India's women's side needed this win to stay alive in this competition.

Later, the men's football team will play against Myanmar with hopes to secure a quarterfinal berth at 5 PM IST.

