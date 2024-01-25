Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2 to Knock them out of Copa del Rey

Athletic Bilbao stunned Barcelona 4-2 at San Mamés Wednesday night, as brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams netted dramatic extra-time goals to send the Catalan giants crashing out of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.The hosts seized an early advantage through Gorka Guruzeta's strike inside the first minute, but Barça roared back with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal finding the net before halftime.

The thrilling encounter entered extra time after Barca failed to build on its lead, setting the stage for the Williams brothers' heroics. Iñaki equalized early in the extra period, and Nico delivered the decisive blow moments later to seal Athletic's remarkable comeback.The defeat marks another setback for Barcelona's trophy aspirations this season, having already fallen short in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid earlier this year.Athletic, meanwhile, continues its Copa del Rey love affair, having reached the final twice in recent years and famously ousting Barça in extra time during the 2022 round of 16.