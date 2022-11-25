ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko set to be on sidelines due to knee injury

Joni Kauko, the star midfielder for ATK Mohun Bagan has been sidelined after sustaining a serious knee injury in their previous game in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan shared the message with the fans and announced Kauko's time off from the game due to the injury.

The official statement from the club said, "Joni Kauko is set for a lengthy spell out of action after sustaining a knee injury. Speedy recovery, Joni."

The midfielder was brought off the field in the 59th minute against FC Goa as the team lost the match 0-3.

The Finnish international, who has started each game this season for Juan Ferrando's team, has been crucial. He has earned the coach's faith by putting on outstanding individual displays, scoring twice, and scoring the equaliser in their intense battle against Mumbai City FC.

The sixth-place finish of the Kolkata-based team on the standings might be fatal for Ferrando's aspirations if Kauko were to be sidelined from action for a long period of time.

In matchweek eight of the ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will square off at Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Earlier, Laxmikant Kattimani, the goalkeeper for Hyderabad FC will miss the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-2023 season after suffering a knee injury earlier this month.

Hyderabad FC announced the news on its Twitter Handle and informed about the goalkeeper's absence for the rest of the season.

The official statement from the club read, "Goalkeeper Kattimani is ruled out for the remainder of the season after picking up a knee injury in the match against Jamshedpur FC!"

On November 9 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, the current ISL champions were pitching against Jamshedpur FC. In the 38th minute, Kattimani was forced to be replaced as Hyderbad FC went on to win the game by a lone goal.

( With inputs from ANI )

