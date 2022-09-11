Barca go top in Spain with drama in Cadiz's stands

Madrid, Sep 11 FC Barcelona went to bed as leaders of La Liga on Saturday night after a 4-0 win away to Cadiz in a match where a big part of the drama was in the stands.

The game had to be stopped in the 81st minute when a Cadiz supporter suffered a supposed heart attack and received emergency treatment before being evacuated to hospital, causing a delay of over half an hour.

Barca were leading 2-0 when the game had to be halted thanks to second-half goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski. Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele scored two more after the match was restarted.

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a relatively comfortable 4-1 win at home to Celta Vigo, reports Xinhua.

Angel Correa's sixth-minute goal separated the two sides after a relatively even first half, but Atletico took control after the break when Rodrigo de Paul scored from Koke's knockdown.

Yannick Carrasco added a third after another flowing team move and although Gabri Veiga pulled a goal back for Celta with 20 minutes left to play, Unai Nunez's own goal restored Atletico's three-goal lead.

Jose Antonio Carmona scored twice as Sevilla claimed their first win of the season thanks to a 3-2 victory away to Espanyol.

There was speculation that Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could lose his job in the case of a defeat, but Erik Lamela put the visitors ahead in the first minute and the young defender netted in the 25th and 44th minutes as Espanyol made a series of defensive errors.

Joselu pulled a goal back for Espanyol from the penalty spot before the break and when Martin Braithwaite's second goal in two games made it 3-2 with half an hour to play, it looked as if Espanyol could fight back, for a point, but despite having chances, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Rayo Vallecano brought Valencia back down to earth after their 5-1 win at home to Getafe last weekend, as they beat Gennaro Gattuso's side 2-1 in the Vallecas Stadium.

The side from the south of Madrid took the lead through Isi Palazon in the fifth minute and a Nico Gonzalez own goal doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half. It wasn't until the third minute of injury time that Mouctar Diakhaby netted a consolation for the visitors.

Oriol Romeu's 88th-minute header gave Girona all three points as they won 2-1 at home over Valladolid, who deserved more from the game.

Reinier Jesus put Girona ahead in the 22nd minute after good work from Aleix Garcia, but Monchu's stunning shot leveled for Valladolid in the 38th minute.

Real Madrid, hosting Mallorca on Sunday lunchtime, could return to the top of the table if they win at home.

