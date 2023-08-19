Bayern thrash Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

Berlin, Aug 19 A brace from Leroy Sane and a goal from new arrival Harry Kane paved the way for Bayern Munich's 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the curtain raiser of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The German record champions had a fairytale start as Kane's chipped-through ball allowed Sane to finish off a counterattack in the fourth minute clinically, reports Xinhua.

The Green Whites remained unfazed and thought they had restored parity five minutes later, but Niclas Fullkrug's header following a free-kick from Marvin Ducksch was ruled offside.

Bayern controlled possession and should have added another goal to its lead, but neither Jamal Musiala's nor Noussair Mazraoui's promising long-range effort found the back of the net.

Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka had his hands full of work, as he had to defuse Leon Goretzka's hammer from the distance and Kim Min-jae's dangerous header from close range before halftime.

Bremen pushed forward after the restart, but it was the visitors who created clear-cut opportunities as Kingsley Coman rattled the woodwork with a turn shot from the edge of the box at the hour mark.

Bayern doubled its advantage in the 74th minute when Kane tapped home his maiden goal thanks to a perfectly timed through ball from Alphonso Davies.

Bayern wasn't done with the scoring as Sane latched onto Thomas Muller's square pass to make it three in the 90th minute before Mathys Tel rounded off the four-goal victory four minutes later.

"It was a good night, a tough game for sure. We started well but then it was a tough game. Bremen came out strong with a couple of chances and made it difficult after the break," said Kane.

"It was nice to get the second goal. The boys from the bench finished the work. I think I was excited and of course I felt the butterflies, but as I hit the pitch the instinct takes over," added the England striker.

"We couldn't put Bayern under pressure and force them to errors. We played better in the second half but of course Bayern clinched a deserved win here tonight," said Fullkrug.

