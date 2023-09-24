Bayern trash Bochum to go top in Bundesliga

Berlin, Sep 24 Relentless Bayern Munich cruised 7-0 past Bochum and climb atop the standings after new arrival Harry Kane provided a hat trick at the Bundesliga fifth round.

The Bavarians started highly motivated and created their first clearcut chance through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who headed dangerously goalwards just one minute into the clash, reports Xinhua.

Dominant Bayern opened the scoring three minutes later after Choupo-Moting latched onto Kingsley Coman cutback pass.

The German giants gained momentum and made it two with 12 minutes gone when Kane utilized a deflected ball from Alphonso Davies from inside the box.

Bochum couldn't put up resistance while Bayern kept it bowling as Joshua Kimmich's whipped corner allowed Matthijs de Ligt to triple the lead on the half hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Bayern extended the lead through Leroy Sane, who finished off a through ball from Kane just before the break.

After the restart, Bayern started where they left off as Kane converted a handball penalty to make it 5-0 on the scoreboards.

Bayern remained on the front foot and wasn't done with the scoring as Mathys Tel and Kane rounded off the 7-0 victory on home soil.

"I am very happy with our attitude. We implemented the plan smoothly. It looked easier than it was. We got going and didn't let up. When we had the ball, we played simple and quick. All in all, it is a deserved win and successful day for us," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Leipzig defended the third spot in the standings after Timo Werner's sole goal edged Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 1-0 as Marco Reus' goal was enough to wrap all three points.

Union Berlin lost their third straight match after losing 2-0 to Hoffenheim. Augsburg clinched their first win of the season after coming from behind to beat Mainz 2-1 and Cologne continue winless after Werder Bremen turned the tides to sew up a 2-1 comeback win.

Already on Friday, Stuttgart extended their winning run to three games after beating newly promoted Darmstadt.

