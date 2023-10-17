Belgium vs Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned after shooting in Brussels

Brussels, Oct 17 The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at half-time after two Swedes were shot dead in Brussels before the game, UEFA said.

The shooting took place around 45 minutes before kick-off and three miles (5km) from the King Badouin stadium, targeting three people at the junction of Saincteclette and the Boulevard du Neuvieme de Ligne, in the centre of Brussels.

Two persons died in this incident. A third victim, a taxi driver, is said to be out of danger, according to Belgium's National Crisis Centre.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson confirmed the players had asked for the game to be abandoned when they heard about the shooting at half-time.

At half-time, the game stood at a 1-1 draw when a decision was made to halt the match. Fans were instructed to stay within the confines of the King Baudouin Stadium until security clearance allowed them to depart.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned. Further communication will be made in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

The National Crisis Centre raised the terror alert in Brussels to the highest level after a man claimed himself, in a social media video, as the attacker and also claimed to be inspired by Islamic State.

During the same message, the Swedish nationality of the victims was cited as a possible motive for the act. At present, there is no indication that the attack is linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, National Crisis Centre said.

