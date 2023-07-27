"Bellingham's goal demonstrates his quality": Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauds young midfielder

Texas [US], July 27 : Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed the young English midfielder Jude Bellingham after he scored his debut goal for the club in Los Blancos' 2-0 victory against Manchester United in the pre-season tour at the NRG Stadium on Thursday.

Bellingham scored the opening goal of the game in the sixth minute of the game to put the Spanish Giants in front. With a sharp run he pierced through United's defence and chipped the ball over the keeper to score his first goal in the shades of his new team.

Ancelotti praised the 19-year-old midfielder and said in the post-match conference as quoted by the club's offical website, "Bellingham's goal demonstrates his quality. He arrives from the second line at the right time. You don't see goals like Joselu's very often. He doesn't need any confidence because we have shown confidence in him by signing him. We know what he can contribute, and that is it. He's a great finisher in the box and he loses his marker very well at the back post. He had three or four chances to score today."

He further went on to reflect on the overall performance of the team and said that he was pleased with the first half performance, while the second half was a more controlled and committed performance.

"We put in a good performance, especially in the first half. We played well and defended well. The second half was more controlled, with a good approach and commitment. Our team has a lot of physical and technical quality. The squad is very good and has improved with the new additions. We're complete," Ancelotti added.

Finally, he went on to highlight the atmosphere of the dressing room saying that it is easy for him to manage such high-quality players when there are no ego clashes in the team.

"We don't have any egos in the team, and that makes it very easy to manage the dressing room. The team is in good shape, the atmosphere is good and we're motivated. We want to work well to start the season off well," Ancelotti signed off.

