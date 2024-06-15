Bengaluru FC part ways with defender Shankar Sampingiraj

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC parted ways with defender Shankar Sampingiraj on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC took to X to announce their decision to part ways with the defender. "The BFC family thanks Namma Huduga Shankar Sampingiraj as he draws the curtains on a second stint with the Blues."

https://x.com/bengalurufc/status/1801985724318945440

Sampingiraj joined the Blues in the last summer transfer window and featured in seven ISL games in the 2023-24 season.

During his time with Bengaluru FC, Sampingiraj didn't feature regularly, as he clocked only 447 minutes on the pitch. He averaged 30 passes per game, made five interceptions, and won 21 duels while helping his club keep a clean sheet.

The transfer saga has begun in the ISL with clubs looking to acquire and offload players to bolster their squad.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Noufal PN, who earlier played for Gokulam Kerala FC.

The attacker joined the Islanders on a three-year contract that will see him wear the sky-blue colours until the end of the 2027 season.

"It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play at the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter," Noufal said after joining the club.

Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC head coach, said they are delighted to welcome Noufal PN to the team."His remarkable pace and skilful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team. I am looking forward to having him in our squad and working with him," he said.

