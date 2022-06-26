Bengaluru FC's Prabir Das thrilled to play with Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC's new signing Prabir Das is thrilled to hit the ground running with his new club after securing a move with the Blues last week.

Having spent a chunk of his footballing career with several Kolkata-based clubs, Das has found a new challenge in Bengaluru FC and aims to strengthen his game in new colours.

Terming BFC as his second home, the full-back is looking forward to training with his new squad and is curious to share the dressing room with Bengaluru FC and India legend Sunil Chhetri who he hails as an inspiration.

"It's a dream come true for me. It was my childhood dream to share the dressing room with Sunil Bhai. Performing in matches and training with a legend like him is every footballer's wish. Fortunately, I am going to get that opportunity. I have a lot to learn from him and Gurpreet Bhai. I never got the opportunity to sit with Sunil Bhai for a long time," said Prabir Das, as per the ISL website.

"I hope I will get the chance to have a chat with him, and he will share his experience with me, which is going to be my treasure. I want to know how he keeps himself fit and fine after playing at the highest level for more than 20 years. Can't wait to see him and talk to him during BFC training," he added.

Earlier a part of ATK Mohun Bagan, Prabir Das said that becoming ISL champion was the most memorable event in his career.

"Mohun Bagan AC was the most memorable phase of my career because they were the only ones who had an offer for me at that difficult time in 2015-16. Nobody, except them, was ready to take me. By signing for them, I began to perform well. In that year, we won the Federation Cup though I couldn't take part in that triumph," said Prabir Das.

"Then I joined ATK FC and became the ISL Champion which was also a memorable event in my career. When I heard that ATK and Mohun Bagan were going to merge and take part in ISL, it was great news for me. I was overwhelmed to imagine the old green and maroon jersey with my name and number. Finally, when I laid my hands on the jersey, I was remarkably emotional and excited," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor