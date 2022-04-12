Bengaluru's United Academy launches its High-Performance Program

The United Academy recently launched its United High-Performance Program, a high intensity, a nuanced annual football training program that bridges the gap between the United Pro School program, the United Academy, and the FC Bengaluru United 1st team giving a platform to the best local talent.

The High-Performance Program will bring together highly skilled licensed coaches and top-notch training facilities together with a structured and exhaustive training program and serve as a feeder to the first team.

This non-residential program is modeled on the training philosophy of the Bengaluru United first team. It integrates key elements of Sports Science, including Strength and Conditioning, Sports Psychology, and Sports Nutrition.

Commenting on the launch of the United High-Performance Program, John Kenneth Raj, Technical Director of the United Academy said, "The United High-Performance Program is a unique program that identifies, nurtures, and boosts the local talent in Bengaluru and Karnataka and serves as a pathway to the FC Bengaluru United first team. Karnataka has tremendous footballing potential and a structured High-Performance Program like ours is ideal to guide and steer this talent."

The first round of trials for the U-18 category of the United High-Performance Program was held in the city earlier this month. The final round of trials will be held in mid-April. Trials for the other age groups will also be conducted over the next few months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor