Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools join hands with Southampton FC to develop grassroot football

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), India's largest football academy, have announced a landmark strategic partnership with one of English Premier League's (EPL) oldest sides, Southampton Football Club (SFC), to develop the grassroots coaching system in the country.

As part of the agreement signed between the two in the presence of media and other dignitaries here at a city hotel, BBFS will be the International Academy Partner (IAP) of The Saints, which will enable them to get priority access to the renowned SFC Academy Performance Plan, including coaching philosophy, tactics, strategy and curricula from the U6-U16 levels, besides exclusive access to the other online coaching resources, a per release by the BBFS.

The agreement also envisions building player experiences through programs like staff visits, customised camps and tournaments in England as well as in India.

The Saints' academy is well known for producing world class footballing talent over decades. Some popular names to have come out of the Southampton Academy include the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Alan Shearer, James Ward-Prowse, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Matthew Le Tissier, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and others.

The announcement event was attended by Bhaichung Bhutia, Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier, Director of Southampton Football Academy, Andy Martino, Football Development Manager Programs of Southampton FC, Tom Grevatt and Co-Founder & CEO of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Kishore Taid.

Southampton FC's coaching philosophy and best practices in youth development can now be integrated into the training programs at BBFS, ensuring that aspiring Indian footballers and coaches are equipped with the skills and the mindset necessary to succeed in the world's most popular sport.

Emphasis on Coaches Education

Emphasis on education of coaches at the grassroots will be a key focus of the partnership, with the objective of creating a steady pipeline of world-class coaches in the country. Currently, BBFS trains over 2000 coaches annually free of cost. The Saints will work closely with BBFS to implement their comprehensive coaching curriculum, which will tailor to the needs of Indian coaches, combining European football techniques with local dynamics.

Southampton's extensive digital resource library, which includes session plans for outfield players and goalkeepers, including the exclusive online coaching course, supported by webinars, workshops, and remote learning, will add further muscle to the coaches' development programme. Online properties like "The Boot Room"-online discussions and "Grow Your Game Hub" with regular coaching content will also now be available to BBFS.

Additionally, The Saints will commit to promoting the partnership across digital platforms and BBFS can make use of the clubs IP Rights during the partnership. The partnership will also include appearances by the Saint's first-team players and ambassadors for promotional content and there will be further collaboration on retail, bespoke merchandise, and coach education.

"At BBFS, we have always targeted the grassroots and have been quite successful in doing so and this partnership will help us keeping up with that target. Southampton is a football club which has all the key ingredients- history, tradition, passion, pride, fighting spirit, style of play, rivalry and success. With our reach and pathways now secure, the partnership with Southampton, will ensure that we plug the gaps existing better, and deliver better players for the national team and also realise some of our own ambitions. This partnership is a significant step towards raising the standard of football coaching and player development in India. We are committed to nurturing the next generation of Indian footballers, and this collaboration brings us closer to our vision of producing global football stars," said Bhaichung Bhutia.

"Nobody develops footballing talent better than the Saints. I have been there all my life and I can tell you that they have the most committed academy coaches and support staff which have produced some of the best players in England. Southampton academy kids are made not only for football, but to face any life challenges. Grassroots tournaments like the Southampton Cup will also be a life changing experience for the kids here. This partnership is an exciting development for Indian football. At Southampton, we've always prided ourselves on nurturing young talent and helping them reach their full potential. Bringing this philosophy to India, a country with such passion and untapped potential, is a fantastic opportunity. I believe this collaboration will pave the way for many young Indian footballers to achieve their dreams and make a mark on the global stage," said Matt Le Tissier.

"Right from its inception, BBFS has been redefining the standards of football education in India. Through this partnership with SFC, we wish to further enhance the technical knowledge of our ecosystem and build a bridge for young footballers and coaches from India to the world," said CEO of BBFS, Kishore Taid.

