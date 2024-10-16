Bhaichung Bhutia launches new residential football academies in Punjab, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Following a partnership with Premier League powerhouse club Southampton FC, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), India's largest residential football academy, has announced the launch of two new campuses - in Punjab in association with Om Parkash Bansal Modern School and in Karnataka in association with Akash International School.

These new centres mark a significant step in BBFS's commitment to providing world-class football education across India, further expanding access to aspiring footballers in key regions.

The newly opened campuses will be one of the first to fully implement BBFS's collaboration with Southampton FC, integrating an advanced coaching curriculum developed by the English club. This collaboration will offer young Indian athletes exposure to global leagues, exclusive training opportunities, and expert guidance both in India and the UK, a release said.

In partnership with Southampton FC, BBFS athletes will gain unprecedented access to international exposure trips, including opportunities to train at Southampton's world-renowned academy in England, it said.

Talking about the launches Bhaichung Bhutia said, "Our partnership with Southampton FC brings global best practices in football coaching to India. With the opening of these two new campuses in Punjab and Karnataka, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for young footballers to develop their skills and prepare for success at the highest levels,"

BBFS, a three-star accredited academy by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), continues to prioritize not only football excellence but also the holistic development of its student-athletes, the release said.

Life at BBFS Residential Academies offers a dynamic and nurturing environment where young athletes can thrive while staying at the campus throughout the year with like-minded peers, it added.

"Students benefit from a structured daily routine that balances rigorous football training with academic studies, ensuring a well-rounded education. The academies provide state-of-the-art facilities, including training pitches, fitness centres, and accommodations designed to foster teamwork and personal development. Moreover, the emphasis on sports science, performance analysis, and mental wellness equips athletes with essential skills for both their sporting careers and personal growth," the release said.

Since 2018, over 300 BBFS players aged between 9-18 have competed in national leagues, with many going on to represent India at the international level, including notable players like Manbhakupar Malngiang, Lionel D Rymmei, Bonifilia Shullai and Ribahunshisha Kharshiing.

BBFS's established residential programmes, which are already present in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya, provide a nurturing environment where students can excel both in football and academics.

