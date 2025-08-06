"Biggest challenge of my career": Granit Xhaka opens up on Sunderland move ahead of Premier League 2025-26 season

London [UK], August 6 : Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has opened up about his decision to join newly-promoted Sunderland ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season, calling it a big challenge in his career. The Swiss international, who left Bayer Leverkusen to join Sunderland, shared his thoughts, discussing everything from the club's ambitions to his role in shaping its future.

Xhaka, known for his leadership qualities and on-pitch grit, explained what drew him to Sunderland, a club with rich history but only recently clawing its way back into the Premier League.

"I felt I needed a new and big challenge," he said on JioHotstar.

"When I spoke with the club, I was very excited to come hereto feel the energy, the mentality, the people, the players, and overall atmosphere around the club. It was exactly what I wanted, and that's why I decided to join," he added.

Having spent seven years in English football already, the 32-year-old is no stranger to the rigours of the Premier League. Yet, Sunderland's current project seemed to strike a different chord.

The move isn't just a fresh start, it also brings a unique kind of pressure but Xhaka seems up for the fight.

"It's definitely a different kind of pressure," he admitted.

"That's why I said beforeit's a big challenge for me, the club, and my teammates. But I have a good feeling. I see the potential for a big change, and I want to be part of it, to be part of this football club and write our own history. I'm really looking forward to it," he noted.

Xhaka, who played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title-winning run in 2023-24, believes that his experience in both English and continental football will help Sunderland navigate the top flight.

"I've been in the UK for seven years, so I understand the mentality here and the league well," he said.

"What you can expect from me is a wealth of experience from different types of European football I've played, along with a strong mentality. I believe in working hard every day to achieve the team's goals, and also supporting the club and each other. I want to bring a positive feeling and the belief that we can succeedthat's who I am," he noted.

He admitted that once he began conversations with the club, he realised the gravity of its footballing culture.

"When you start talking with the club, you begin to understand its history. I know where they've been and where they were, which makes the challenge bigger than ever," he said.

"It's great to have that background, but now we're back where the club needs to be. We want to stay here and write our own history. I have a very good feeling about this, and that's why I decided to make this step," he noted.

Passion, effort, and leadership, Xhaka promises to bring it all in his Sunderland journey and it's not just about performance, it's also about setting a tone.

"I will give the fans a lot of energy, mentality, and passionfighting for every ball, for my teammates, for the badge, and for the club," he stated emphatically. "That's what I want to give both the fans and my teammates," he said.

He also spoke highly of the vibrant squad, full of potential and ambition.

"A team needs a good balancea solid mix of young players and experienced ones. I'm not finished yet; the hunger to achieve great things is still very much here," he noted.

"That's why I chose to join SunderlandI feel ready to help the team with both my experience and quality. I have a good feeling about the mix we have now, and though we need to find our rhythm on the pitch, I don't think that will be a big problem," he added.

Xhaka, never one to shy away from difficult paths, signed off with a powerful message about his ambitions and mindset heading into the season.

"I love challenges, and this is a big oneperhaps the biggest of my career so far. I've taken it on, I'm here now, and I want to prove myself day by day, weekend by weekend on the pitch," he noted.

In a heartfelt message to the Sunderland faithful, Xhaka asked for support while assuring them of one thing, commitment.

"I'm sure this team will give everything on the pitch from the first whistle to the last. We need the club's and fans' support, no matter what happens," he said.

"But one thing is certainwe will give our all and hopefully achieve the goals we've set," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor