"Both are greatest players": Baichung Bhutia on Ronaldo, Messi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : With Argentina in the final of Copa America 2024 and Portugal not progressing beyond quarterfinal in the Euro Cup, former India skipper Baichung Bhutia said that Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo are "greatest players" but the former has more trophies.

The former India striker asserted that it's unfair to draw comparisons between the two legendary players in football, as both of them have achieved a lot in their careers.

"I think both are the greatest players. It's very unfair to say this guy is better or this guy is greatest. I think both have achieved so much. Yes, Messi has gone on to win the World Cup. Cristiano did not win but he has proven his quality all across the world with different clubs, different leagues across the world. So I think it's very unfair to really say individually who is the best," Bhutia told ANI.

"Both are the greatest. I think Messi...if he can go on to win Copa America because he's won tournaments for the country. So that way, I think in terms of trophies, he might have the edge against Cristiano in terms of the value of the trophies. World Cup and Copa America is much more valuable than many more club football trophies," the 41-year-old added.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2024 after their disappointing loss against France. Portugal kept the game 0-0 until the full time of the match, but in the penalties, they failed to save shots from the French players and lost 5-3.

The 2024 edition of the Euro Cup has been disheartening for Ronaldo since he failed to score any goal in the tournament after playing all five matches.

Argentina reached their second consecutive final of the Copa America and will face Colombia in the title clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be Argentina's record-extending 30th appearance in a major final.

Lionel Messi's team has reached a major final for the third time in a row. The Albiceleste won the 2021 Copa America, defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final. They went on to win the 2022 World Cup, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after the final was deadlocked 3-3 in extra time.

Messi doubled his side's lead when he scored a goal in the 51st minute in the semi-final.

With this goal, Messi extended his international goal count (109) beyond Iran's Ali Daei's 108, making him the second-highest goal scorer of all time after Cristiano Ronaldo (130). This was Messi's 14th goal in Copa America history.

Spain and England will lock horns against each other in the final of the UEFA Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in Germany. The fans can watch the final live on the Sony Sports Network.

