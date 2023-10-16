Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho inaugurates Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16 : Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city.

The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal today after inaugurating it.

The Brazilian footballer has landed in the city which is gearing up for the biggest festival of the State.

Earlier today he inaugurated the 'Ronaldinho's R10 Academy' in West Bengal's capital city where children thronged to get a glimpse of the football legend.

The sporting legend who arrived here on his first-ever visit to the city on Sunday evening is slated to participate in several programs and also likely to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The football-crazy city has previously welcomed legends including Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Earlier this month, while announcing his plans to visit Kolkata on Facebook, he stated that he would be visiting the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club.

In 2004, and 2005, the footballer was voted FIFA World Player of the Year, and he won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

