Brentford manager Thomas Frank signs new contract until 2027

London, Dec 24 Brentford head coach Thomas Frank on Saturday signed a new five-year contract, which will run until the summer of 2027.

The 49-year-old was appointed Bees boss in October 2018 and led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2020-21.

The Dane guided Brentford to a 13th-place finish last term. The major performances included an opening-night victory against Arsenal, a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September and 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April.

"Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows. I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I'd like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us - the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club," Frank said after signing his new contract.

"The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we're attacking it in our second season. I'm looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together," he added.

Brentford occupy 10th spot in the Premier League after 15 games following a memorable 2-1 win against champions Manchester City in their final game before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone at Brentford when I say that I am very pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Thomas. It is well deserved following some excellent results and performances in the last 18 months,'' Director of football Phil Giles said.

"Thomas has a detailed knowledge of the game, but just as importantly is able to inspire the players and build strong relationships with our staff. He has proven himself to be a Premier League-level head coach but retains an open-mindedness to keep learning and improving himself," he added.

Frank first joined Brentford in December 2016 as assistant head coach. He previously worked as part of the Danish FA as a youth coach for various levels up to under-19s, before joining Brondby as head coach in 2013. Frank led Brondby to consecutive top-four finishes before departing for west London.

Only the second man to lead the Bees in the top tier, Frank has the record for the most wins in his first 200 games in charge (90). He is also tied with David Webb in third place for total wins as manager in club history (91) only Malky MacDonald (163) and Harry Curtis (306) have surpassed that mark.

