Brentford sign 18-year-old Ji-soo Kim

London [UK], June 26 : English football club, Brentford have signed Ji-soo Kim from K League Two side Seongnam for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract with a club option of an additional year.

According to the official website of Brentford, "The 18-year-old will join the B-team staff and his new team-mates upon their arrival for pre-season training this week."

For Seongnam, Ji-soo Kim made 19 appearances in his debut season.

Ji-soo Kim has also made 29 international appearances across three different age groups for the South Korean national team, most recently featuring for his country in the Under-20 World Cup where they achieved a fourth-place finish.

Phil Giles, who is the director of Brentford, said, "Ji-soo is an excellent prospect who was in demand from many teams in Europe this summer. He performed very well at the U20 World Cup recently so it's a great credit to Lee Dykes and the recruitment team that we managed to sign him."

He further added, "We will give Ji-soo all the time he needs to learn English, adapt to life in England and grow into our club in the B team, and like all of our B-team players he will earn the opportunity to train and play with the first team based on his performances."

As per the official website of Brentford, "Ji-soo Kim impressive performances during the 2021/22 campaign earnt him a place in the K League All-Star team which faced Tottenham Hotspur in July 2022 in front of more than 60,000 fans."

It further stated, "The young defender completed a medical and signed a contract late last week. He will now make the switch to west London where he joins the B team to begin preparations for the 2023/24 season on Thursday."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor