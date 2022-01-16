Bundesliga: Lewandowski hat-trick in Munich's win helps striker reach 300 league goals

Robert Lewandowski added another feather to his illustrious cap on Saturday after the Polish striker smashed a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win against Cologne bringing the 33-year-old to 300 goals in Germany's top division.

He is only the second player to reach that milestone after Gerd Muller did so against Hertha Berlin in 1976, Lewandowski is continuing to make inroads on the German legend's all-time Bundesliga record of 365 goals.

With 23 strikes to his name, Lewy has a clear lead at the top of the scoring charts in this season.

"For me it's something special," Lewandowski told bundesliga.com after Bayern's 15th top-flight win this season. "Before the game, I don't think about records or how many goals I have already scored or how many I have to score."

"I do my job - I do my best," the striker continued. "[300] is a nice number. For sure it's a very nice number. I didn't expect I'd score so many goals in the Bundesliga if you'd asked me ten years ago, or longer. Now I am here with 300 goals, and it means a lot."

Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, praised his "machine-in-the-box," teammate when speaking to Bayern's official website. "We're happy and grateful that he plays for us," the club captain said. "He holds the ball up superbly and the way he finishes is special."

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has already finished as the Bundesliga's leading marksman six times in the past since arriving in Germany from Lech Poznan in 2010.

( With inputs from ANI )

