Cavani shines as Uruguay beat Mexico 3-0

Rio (Brazil), June 3 Edinson Cavani scored twice in eight second-half minutes as Uruguay cruised to a 3-0 win over Mexico at the University of Phoenix stadium, United States on Thursday.

Matias Vecino put the Celeste ahead in the 35th minute with a close range finish and Cavani doubled the lead with a low effort following Facundo Pellistri's pass.

The departing Manchester United striker further extended Uruguay's advantage with a long-range shot after combining with Damian Suarez, reports Xinhua.

Uruguay will continue their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year with friendlies against the United States and Jamaica over the next eight days.

Mexico, meanwhile, will face Ecuador and Suriname over the same period.

