Century beckons Ashalata Devi as India arrive for SAFF Women's Championship in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 15 : When Ashalata Devi first donned the Indian jersey during the pre-Olympics in Dhaka against Bangladesh in March 2011, few would have predicted the remarkable impact she would go on to make on Indian women's football.

The star defender has come a long way since then. On Thursday, Ashalata will earn her 100th international cap when she takes to the field in the SAFF Championship 2024 group stage opener against traditional rivals Pakistan at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 15, after the Indian National Senior Women's team arrived in the Nepalese capital, Ashalata shared the emotions running through her mind.

"I'm excited and happy to be playing my 100th game against Pakistan. However, my focus remains on winning all the games and bringing the trophy back home. That is our primary goal in Nepal," Ashalata told www.the-aiff.com.

"I'm looking forward to all the matches in the championship, as it's an extremely important tournament for us. We suffered a setback in the last SAFF, but this time will be different," said a determined Ashalata.

Her words reflect the team's resilience. In the 2022 edition, India, once the dominant force in SAFF, failed to defend their title. Despite the setback, Ashalata and her team remain resolute, confident they will return stronger.

"This is my sixth SAFF Championship. We've been champions four times, and I want to win this year's title because it holds special significance for me. We are determined to prove ourselves," she added.

On arrival, Head Coach Santosh Kashyap expressed his pleasure at being in Nepal once again. "It's always a great honour to be here in Nepal. I came here twice as a player and enjoyed every moment. We are well-prepared for this championship and aim to play entertaining, attacking football."

Coach Kashyap acknowledges the disappointment of the previous edition but is optimistic about the team's prospects in the upcoming matches.

"The last edition was somewhat disappointing. You can't always be champions; setbacks are part of the game. Every team is improving and striving to do their best, and that's what competition is all about. We are well-prepared this time and hope to put on a good show," said the head coach.

"I enjoy playing attacking football, and the team has adapted well during our three-week preparatory camp. The tournament will be highly competitive, as all the teams are performing well. I expect the matches to be exciting and competitive, something everyone can enjoy. But, of course, our main goal is to win the championship," he added.

India are in Group A with Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Nepal are in Group B with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Bhutan. The team arrived in Nepal following a three-week camp in Goa.

