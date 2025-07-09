Chelsea's Pedro admits FIFA Club WC semifinal goals against ex-club Fluminense left him with "mixed feelings"

New Jersey [US], July 9 : Chelsea's Joao Pedro opened up on scoring against his former side Fluminense during the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup, describing his outing as one which produced "mixed feelings" in him.

A brace from Pedro (18th and 56th minute) helped Chelsea march into the final of the FIFA Club WC following their 2-0 win against Fluminense at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, Pedro told FIFA that the outing left him with "mixed feelings" and even apologised to his former club for his goals.

"This is my job. I am sad to see some of the players I played alongside, some of the staff I know upset. Seeing their sadness is difficult, because I know this was their dream. I am sorry, but the Fluminense fans know how much I love the club. I hope to return to Fluminense one day. I cannot predict the future, but I hope we see each other again," he said.

Having just signed with Chelsea this year, Pedro played for the senior team of Brazilian club in 2019, scoring five goals in 29 appearances. From 2011 onwards, he had been associated with the youth teams of the club.

However, he also expressed the ecstasy that came with scoring those goals, which earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

I am very happy to score two goals, and I think it is very important for me to win this trophy. If it was not me, I think it should have been Enzo [Fernandez]. But today it is mine!," he concluded.

UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain will take on Spanish giants Real Madrid for the second spot in the final on Wednesday night.

