Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich faces heat in UK Parliament

Chelsea owner and Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich should have his assets seized, an MP has told the government. Speaking in the House of Commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant said he had a leaked Home Office document which suggested Abramovich should not be allowed to be based in the UK. It showed that at the time, Bryant said, Abramovich was of interest to the government "due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices".

The document, he said, cited court proceedings in which Abramovich admitted paying for political influence. "That is nearly three years ago and yet remarkably little has been done in relation. Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? "Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152m home?" Bryant added.A spokesman for Abramovich has declined to comment. The Prime Minister's spokesman said: "I couldn't comment on individuals in that way or leaked documents of that type. "In 2018, Mr Abramovich experienced delays when applying to extend his visa to stay in the UK and eventually withdrew his application. In October 2021, the businessman’s spokesperson confirmed he travelled to London as an Israeli citizen – therefore entering the United Kingdom without the need for a visa. Abramovich is one of Russia’s richest people and is believed to be close to President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, the UK government announced it would impose sanctions on three billionaires with close links to Putin.