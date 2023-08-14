Chennaiyin FC advances to quarters of Durand Cup 2023 with dominating 3-0 victory over Triubhuwan Army

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14 : Chennaiyin FC have continued their dominance in the ongoing Durand Cup 2023 with a commanding 3-0 victory against Tribhuwan Army to advance to the quarter-finals at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

The opening goal was scored in the 22nd minute after Connor Shields set up winger Farukh Choudhary with a precise pass as the Indian forward scored his first goal for the club. Rahim Ali then extended the lead with his goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute before Rafael Crivellaro struck in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for his side.

According to an press release, Owen Coyle’s men began the match with high intensity and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 9th minute when a cross from Connor Shields found Farukh Choudhary for an instant attempt that narrowly missed its mark. Chennaiyin FC's relentless pursuit paid off in the 22nd minute when Shields played an accurate cut-back pass to Farukh who deftly put the ball in the back of the net to score his debut goal for the club.

The Marina Machans doubled their lead in the 39th minute when striker Jordan Murray was brought down inside the box and the team was awarded a penalty which was converted confidently by Rahim Ali. The second half saw Chennaiyin FC maintain their momentum with Shields delivering another precise cross into the box to set up Rahim Ali for a header that was inches away from the goal.

However, the icing on the cake came in the 83rd minute, when the returning star Rafael Crivellaro produced a moment of individual brilliance by unleashing a stunning long-range strike that found the back of the net, sealing the victory for Chennaiyin FC. The triumphant performance was also marked by a well-deserved clean sheet that was earned by a collective resolute display from the team's defence.

Chennaiyin FC will aim to finish their group stage campaign unbeaten as they gear up to take on Delhi FC in their final Group E fixture on August 18.

