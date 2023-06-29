Chennaiyin FC completes signing of young midfielder Sweden Fernandes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 : Chennaiyin FC have managed to rope in an exciting young midfielder Sweden Fernandes on Thursday to become the club's first signing for the 2023-24 season.

The club took to Twitter to announce the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder.

"Sweden Fernandes becomes our first signing of the 2023/24 season," the club wrote in the Tweet.

https://twitter.com/ChennaiyinFC/status/1674304188199862274?s=20

Hailing from Goal the 23-year-old joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after pulling out promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC. He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the football circuit of Goa having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa. Fernandes also featured in three Durand Cup matches for Hyderabad FC last year.

He expressed his excitement after signing for the club and said as quoted by the club's official website, "I'm very happy to be here and I'm thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity to prove myself. I'm ready to give my all and I can't wait to play in front of the Chennaiyin FC faithful", Fernandes expressed his excitement on joining Chennaiyin FC."

