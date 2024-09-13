Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle issues win challenge, highlights squad strength ahead of Odisha FC opener

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], September 13 : Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle is targeting a winning start to the Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign as his side travels to Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Despite beginning their campaign away from home, the Scotsman expressed his intent to secure maximum points and believes his team is capable of delivering a victory.

"We'll pick the best team to face Odisha FC. I'd love to win a tough game against a strong opponent. It's a well-run club, and we're looking forward to the challenge. We know that if we are at our best, it's a game we can win, and that's exactly how we'll approach it," Coyle told the media during Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"We're not going to settle for a draw; we go to win. It will be a tough match, of course, but we're excited for it. May the best team win."

Chennaiyin FC have been active in the transfer market during the pre-season, bolstering their squad with 13 new signings. The team has brought in a blend of Indian and international talent, both young and experienced, including notable names such as Mandar Rao Desai, Kiyan Nassiri, Wilmar Jordan, and Elsinho. These additions offer Coyle significant options across all positions.

"If you look at our squad, we probably have the smallest number of bonafide first-team players. However, we've ensured that we have two players for every positionsomething we lacked last season, certainly in terms of this level of depth and strength," Coyle noted.

"This season, we have players who can come in and change the game. It creates greater competition for places, which is crucial. When there's competition, players push themselves harder because ultimately, it's their performances that earn them a place in the teamif you play well, you stay in the team."

Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields also spoke at the press conference, reinforcing the coach's sentiment regarding the squad's ambition.

"I'm happy as long as I can contribute to the team," Shields said. "There's definitely more competition within the squad. The standards have been very high, and what the gaffer says motivates you to train harder and earn your place in the starting lineup."

While Chennaiyin FC's impressive late-season form last year secured them a playoff spot, Coyle is focused on addressing areas that need improvement to ensure a strong start to the new campaign.

"It's important to improve in all areas. Last season, we conceded more goals than we would have liked, and despite getting into good attacking positions, our goal tally could have been higher. We're aiming to improve at both ends of the pitch, which will make us a more potent side," Coyle explained.

"Given the significant investments made by other clubs, we just need to ensure that we are the best version of ourselves and build on last year's performance."

Chennaiyin FC will begin their ISL 2024-25 campaign away to Odisha, a team they have beaten four times in their previous encounters, including their most recent meeting in March 2023.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 network and online via JioCinema.

Head-to-Head Record:

- Matches: 20

- Chennaiyin FC: 4 wins

- Odisha FC: 8 wins

- Draws: 8.

