Chennaiyin FC strengthen backline with experienced defender Pritam Kotal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19 : Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of seasoned Indian international defender Pritam Kotal from Kerala Blasters FC to strengthen their backline. The 31-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Marina Machans, bringing a wealth of experience from his Indian Super League (ISL) journey and an international career that includes over 50 caps for the national team.

Kotal, a key figure in Indian football, has consistently excelled since the inception of the ISL in 2014. Hailing from West Bengal, a football stronghold in India, Kotal began his youth career with Chirag United before making his mark in the I-League. He later transitioned to the ISL, becoming a crucial player for multiple teams and adding league titles in the 2016 and 2019-20 seasons to his trophy collection.

In addition to his skills and accolades, Kotal is renowned for his leadership on the field. He has previously captained Mohun Bagan Super Giant, guiding them to eight consecutive wins in the Kolkata derby.

According to a press release, expressing satisfaction with Kotal's acquisition, Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle,"We're absolutely delighted to bring Pritam to the football club. He's a player who has played at the highest level and represented India over 50 times. He has been a champion in the league and has great leadership qualities to go with his footballing ability. He is very driven. I spoke to him at length, he wants to come into the club, help the younger players, and obviously show how good a player he is."

"It's a great fit for the club. A very good character, a leader, and he'll certainly help the team in the second half of the season," Coyle added.

Internationally, Kotal made his senior debut in 2015 and has been a mainstay in the Indian national team since. He played a crucial role in India's 2016 South Asian Football Federation Championship victory and was part of the squads that contested the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Having represented the Blue Tigers across multiple age groups, Kotal was awarded the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2015.

Speaking upon his arrival, Kotal said, "Very happy to be here and be a part of the Chennaiyin FC family. The coach explained he really wanted me in his team, so when I got the offer, I had no doubts about joining. This is a very good team that plays well. My goal from hereon would be to try and win every match and go to the playoffs."

"Coach Coyle has been here for a few years, he knows the league, the Indian players. The players, too, know and respect him. I want to give everything on the pitch and I am very happy to play under him," Kotal added.

A versatile defender capable of playing across the backline, Kotal joins Chennaiyin after spending the last year-and-a-half with Kerala Blasters FC, including 14 appearances during the first half of the 2024-25 ISL season. The 31-year-old has already begun training with the club and is expected to make his debut soon.

