Chennaiyin FC "temporarily pauses club operations" as uncertainty over ISL's future continues

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 : As the uncertainty over the future of Indian Super League (ISL) continues, Chennaiyin FC announced their decision to "temporarily pause club operations" on Wednesday.

The ISL, the top-tier Indian football league which usually takes place from September to April, has been put on hold due to ongoing differences between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the board's partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). The issue between AIFF and FSDL stems from the unresolved contractual matters.

Speaking in their statement, Chennaiyin, said, "These are never easy decisions to make, and ours has come after much thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation. At Chennaiyin FC, we are more than just a football clubwe are a family. Like any family, we support each other in difficult times. However, we must remain true to the core values on which this club was built and which we have always strived to uphold.

"The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognised. In light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations. This is not a step we take lightlyit affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together."

"We hope that this pause will be short-lived and that we can return to doing what we love as soon as there is clarity for all clubs. Throughout this uncertainty, our commitment to the growth of Indian footballupon which this journey beganremains as strong as ever. To our loyal supporters, your passion and belief have always inspired us. We ask for your understanding as we navigate this challenging period, and we look forward to better days ahead," the statement concluded.

The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and FSDL will expire at the end of this year. Last month, the AIFF claimed that they had, promptly, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5 in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5 in Mumbai to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the MRA. Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, to which AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21. However, the AIFF has now been restrained from negotiating the renewal of the MRA until the Supreme Court delivers the verdict on the AIFF draft constitution case.

The Indian football board also assured that the board and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. They have requested the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim.

On Monday, AIFF announced that a meeting has been scheduled with the CEOs of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday in the national capital to discuss the ongoing issue with the nation's top-tier football tournament.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," AIFF announced on X on Monday.

