Chennaiyin FC's most memorable wins in ISL history

New Delhi [India], September 15 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC), a team with a rich history in the Indian Super League (ISL), has won the ISL Cup twice and topped the league in its inaugural season.

According to the ISL, the Marina Machans (CFC) boast the fourth most wins in ISL history and have only scored fewer goals than Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

On Saturday evening, Chennaiyin FC demonstrated their pedigree by coming from behind to stun Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, ending Odisha's 13-match unbeaten streak at home.

The victory, fueled by Farukh Choudhary's brace and Daniel Chima Chukwu's first-ever ISL goal for the club, ranks among Chennaiyin FC's most famous successes on the road. It also marked Sergio Lobera's first home loss as Odisha FC head coach.

In 2015, Marco Materazzi's Chennaiyin FC travelled to Goa after two defeats in their opening matches. Facing Zico's formidable FC Goa, the previous season's table-toppers turned their fortunes around with John Stiven Mendoza's sublime hattrick, leading to a 4-0 victory.

This result remains their joint biggest away win in ISL history (in terms of margin). This stunning performance started Chennaiyin FC's journey to reach the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Although not an away game on paper, Chennaiyin FC played as visitors at FC Goa's home ground, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, for the 2015 ISL Final.

Bruno Pelissari put Chennaiyin FC ahead in the 54th minute, but Semboi Haokip equalized for Goa shortly after. As the game edged towards extra time, Joffre's free-kick in the 87th minute seemed to secure the win for Goa.

However, a Laxmikanth Kattimani own goal in the 90th minute, followed by Mendoza's dramatic winner a minute later, gave Chennaiyin FC their first ISL Cup with a 3-2 victory.

In the 2018 ISL Final, Chennaiyin FC faced Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Despite a ninth-minute goal from Sunil Chhetri putting Bengaluru ahead, Mailson Alves scored twice, and Raphael Augusto added a third, leading to a 3-1 advantage. Miku's late goal for Bengaluru was not enough as Chennaiyin FC secured their second ISL Cup with a 3-2 win, silencing the home crowd.

In the 2019-20 season, under head coach Owen Coyle, Chennaiyin FC delivered an incredible performance at Kochi against their bitter rivals, Kerala Blasters FC.

Rafael Crivellaro opened the scoring, followed by goals from Nerijus Valskis and another from Crivellaro, giving them a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Despite a hattrick from Bartholomew Ogbeche for Kerala, further goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Valskis ensured a 6-3 victory for Chennaiyin FC.

In December 2022, Thomas Brdaric's Chennaiyin FC recorded their joint biggest away win in ISL history (in terms of margin) with a 7-3 victory against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati.

Abdenasser El Khayati scored a hattrick, with additional goals from Petar Sliskovic, Julius Duker, and an own goal from Joe Zoherliana.

Despite Romain Phillipoteaux and Rochharzela's goals for NorthEast United, Chennaiyin FC's dominant performance was highlighted by their seven-goal tally.

In a crucial match to secure a place in the knockout stages, Chennaiyin FC faced League Shield-chasing Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Despite an early goal from Joni Kauko for Mohun Bagan, Jordan Murray's equalizer in the 72nd minute sparked a late revival.

Ryan Edwards put Chennaiyin FC ahead, and although Dimitri Petratos equalized in stoppage time, Irfan Yadwad's winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time secured a 3-2 victory.

This win propelled Chennaiyin FC into the playoffs, marking another memorable away triumph.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor