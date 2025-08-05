Citing "uncertainty" over ISL's future, Bengaluru FC "indefinitely" suspends salaries of players

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC released a statement to confirm that they have suspended the salaries of players and staff members due to the "uncertainty" surrounding the future of the tournament.

The ISL, which is usually held from September to April, has been put on hold due to ongoing differences between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the board's partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). While taking the current situation into account, Bengaluru FC have "indefinitely" suspended the salaries.

The 2018-19 ISL title winners claimed that they were left with no choice but to take such an action due to the lack of clarity regarding India's top-tier football league's future.

"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team. Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season," BFC said in a statement.

Amid the ongoing issue, AIFF on Monday announced that a meeting has been scheduled with CEOs from eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs for Thursday in the national capital to discuss the matter with the nation's top-tier football tournament.

"However, the lack of clarity on the League's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff, and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," the statement added.

The current decision has resulted in the salaries of captain Sunil Chhetri, other players and staff members being suspended. However, the club confirmed that the youth teams will remain unaffected by this decision. Bengaluru FC urged the AIFF and FSFL to take a prompt decision and end the impasse quickly.

"The Club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams - men and women - and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision. We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football," the statement concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor