City manager Guardiola accepts Manchester derby "will be real tough game"

Manchester [UK], March 3 : Ahead of the Manchester derby in the Premier League (PL) at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City head coach Pep Guardiola accepted that it will be a "real tough game" against United.

While addressing the pre-match press conference, Guardiola said that they have to be "humble" and "respect" the Red Devils to perform well in the Manchester derby. He added that they are taking one game at a time to win the PL title.

"It's going to happen on Sunday and it's going to be a real tough game. We have to be humble enough to respect our opponent. It's not just the fact that United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa is there. We have to fight week by week to win the title," Guardiola was quoted by Manchester City's official website as saying.

The Catalan coach further called the Manchester derby as a "final" match for them. Guardiola also accepted that it would be a more difficult game at the Etihad Stadium than at Old Trafford.

"It's another final for us. It's here more difficult than Old Trafford, we lost more here. We have to perform really well," he added.

Guardiola further said that the past Manchester derbies won't affect their performance in the upcoming match.

"The past is the past. We cannot deny how good he [ten Hag] has done in the past in Amsterdam. In different situations, I know my players will behave in Old Trafford with the right character and do their best," he further added.

Guardiola's side are having a great run, recently, In their previous five matches, City have won four games and drew just one match. City are currently standing in second place in the PL standings with 59 points after winning 18 of 26 games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor