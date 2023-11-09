Colombian-born forward Reinoso earns Bolivia call-up

La Paz, Nov 9 Colombia-born striker Jair Reinoso has been included in Bolivia's squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay, the Bolivian Football Association said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Reinoso, who gained Bolivian citizenship after spells with several local clubs dating back to 2008, was rewarded for his impressive form for Aurora in Bolivia's top division this season, reports Xinhua.

As expected, Bolivia's 27-man squad also includes Barcelona B forward Jaume Cuellar, Independiente del Valle striker Marcelo Moreno and Santos midfielder Miguel Terceros.

"I hope that the players we have called up come motivated to wear the national team shirt," head coach Antonio Zago told journalists.

Bolivia will face Peru in La Paz on November 16 and Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

The Verde are currently at the foot of the 10-team South American zone qualifying group, having failed to pick up a point from their first four games.

The top six sides will earn a direct berth at football's showpiece tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico while the seventh-ranked team will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

