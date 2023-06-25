Concacaf Gold Cup: USA avoids defeat; draws level with Jamacia

Chicago [US], June 25 : Brandon Vazquez scored in the final minutes to deliver a 1-1 draw to the United States against Jamaica in the opening match of Group A of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

It is the first time in five Gold Cup matches that the U.S. has not suffered a defeat after conceding the opening goal, dating back to a 2013 comeback group stage win against Cuba (4-1).

United States midfielder, Alan Sonora had the first crack at goal for either side with a shot in the 8' saved by Andre Blake, but it was Jamaica who would break the deadlock, doing so via a set piece in the 13'.

Jamacia's Demarai Gray swung in a free kick deep into the area where Damion Lowe met it with a header into the net and a 1-0 Jamaica lead, snapping a run of 227 minutes without a Gold Cup goal. It was also the first time that the United States had trailed in a Gold Cup group stage match since against Panama in 2015.

The momentum stayed with the Reggae Boyz and they looked set to double their lead in the 29' when Kevon Lambert was fouled in the U.S. area.

Leon Bailey stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his effort saved by U.S. GK Matt Turner, who soared to his left to block the effort. Bailey had another chance on the rebound but sailed his shot wide.

The best look at goal for the U.S. in the first 45 minutes came in the waning moments when Jordan Morris was played in, only to see Blake make another top save to keep his team ahead.

The U.S. sought to get back on even terms after the restart by bringing on some fresh legs and one of those substitutes, midfielder Cristian Roldan, nearly equalized in the 71' only to see his shot denied on a reaction save from Blake.

Just when it looked like Blake and the Jamaican defence would hold on, the U.S. found their goal in the 88' when a Jesus Ferreira cross was cleared to the feet of Brandon Vazquez, who promptly deposited the ball into the back of the net for the 1-1 final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor