Congress MP Abdul Khaleque claims Messi was born in Assam, sparks new controversy

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque claimed on Twitter that Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi was born in Assam. However, he deleted the tweet later. Khaleque represents the Barpeta constituency of Assam in the Lok Sabha.

Taking to Twitter, the MP, while congratulating Messi for Argentina's win at the Qatar World Cup, he wrote, “Congratulations from the core of my heart. We are proud of you for your Assam Connection.” (sic) When asked about this Assam connection by a Twitter user Aditya Sharma, Khaleque replied, “Yes, he was born in Assam.

Argentina edged past the defending champions France in the penalty shootout 4-2 at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi's side was made to earn their third title as France bounced back twice, thanks to Kylian Mbappe