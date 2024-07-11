Copa America: Nunez, Uruguay players brawl with Colombia fans, captain Gimenez claims players defending their families

Charlotte [US], July 11 : A scuffle broke out between Uruguay players and Colombia fans after the Copa America semi-final at Bank of America Stadium.

Colombia punched their ticket to the final against Argentina after Jefferson Lerma headed the ball into the back of the net following a cross from James Rodriguez in the 39th minute of the game. Despite going down to 10 men, Lerma's sole goal was enough to secure a win for Colombia over Uruguay.

After the final whistle blew, a scuffle broke out in the stands between the fans and Uruguay players.

In the video that went viral on social media, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and some Uruguay players allegedly climbed into the stands, had an altercation and clashed with each other. Nunez was allegedly at the forefront of the incident.

Fox Soccer posted a video on X of the entire incident, and their commentary team described the incident by saying, "Uruguay players going into the stand and interacting, with if you will Colombian supporters, you obviously see things being thrown including fists, punches, beverages and garbage."

ESPN reported that South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, the organizers of the Copa, is investigating the entire incident.

While speaking about the entire incident, Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez said that the players were trying to defend their families.

"Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, "they don't want me to say anything about what's going on, but this is a disaster," Gimenez said on the official broadcast, as quoted from ESPN.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police, and we had to defend our families. This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how to drink," he added.

After their 1-0 loss against Colombia, Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Colombia will take on Argentina in the final at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

